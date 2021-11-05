BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

BGSF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.01. 581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.43. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

