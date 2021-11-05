Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $366.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $284.00 to $366.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $293.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $312.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.