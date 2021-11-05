BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Update

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of BLRDF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

