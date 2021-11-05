Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $731.49 and last traded at $731.50. Approximately 2,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 152,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $783.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $771.16 and a 200-day moving average of $697.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.