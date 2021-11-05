BIOLASE (BIOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BIOLASE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $95.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.