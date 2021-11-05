Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Shares of BIR traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,547. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.95. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.23.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.00 million. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

