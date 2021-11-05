BitCoal (COAL) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $22,154.41 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.56 or 0.00419759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

