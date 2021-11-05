Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.850-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 4,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.