BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $155.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

BL stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

