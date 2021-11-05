BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.69% of Remark worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,741,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 66,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $187.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.36. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.