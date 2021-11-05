BlackRock Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.54% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,639.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

