BlackRock Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 145.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMP stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

