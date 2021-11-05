BlackRock Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,178,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,575,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 56.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 860,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 879,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $1,186,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

