BlackRock Inc. Has $3.59 Million Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after buying an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $6,246,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $6,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $4,752,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $2,924,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

ASAI stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.