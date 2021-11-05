BlackRock Inc. Invests $3.60 Million in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

LCTD opened at $49.28 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

