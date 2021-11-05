BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $103.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

