BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,575,588 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,575,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $613,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 6,502,025 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and have sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.