BlackRock Inc. Sells 59,450 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.42% of Horizon Global worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HZN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.72. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.