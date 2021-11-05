BlackRock Inc. Sells 751,044 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 751,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.