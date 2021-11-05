BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:MFL opened at $14.68 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.01% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

