BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MPA opened at $15.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
