BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $824.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

