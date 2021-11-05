BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.36. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $829.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.