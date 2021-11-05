BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BHV opened at $17.85 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.