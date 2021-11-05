Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

