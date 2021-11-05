Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of BLMN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 294.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.