Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $336.04

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.04 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86), with a volume of 126,977 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.59. The stock has a market cap of £297.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

