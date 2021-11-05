Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,482. The company has a market capitalization of $893.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Blucora has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.83.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Blucora by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Blucora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blucora
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.