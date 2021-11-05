Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,482. The company has a market capitalization of $893.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Blucora has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Blucora by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Blucora by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

