BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

NYSE:BXC traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.72. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 175.30%.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

