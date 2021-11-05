BMO Capital Markets Raises PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$6.50

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.40.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

