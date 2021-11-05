BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of €63.00 ($74.12).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €63.00 ($74.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded BNP Paribas to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($60.82) to €52.60 ($61.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.