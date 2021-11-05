Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

