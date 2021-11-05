Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.

NASDAQ BSBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bogota Financial has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

