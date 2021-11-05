Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,900.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,597.45.

Shares of BKNG traded up $158.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,595.38. 19,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,739. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 242.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,400.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,306.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

