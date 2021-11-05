Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,597.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $158.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,595.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,739. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,701.09 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,400.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,306.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 41.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Booking by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

