Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 18,477 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 234.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Buckle worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Buckle by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

