Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 19,500 Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.