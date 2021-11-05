Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 5,783 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 42.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

