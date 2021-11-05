Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the second quarter worth $113,000.

BRPMU opened at $10.84 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

