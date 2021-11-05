Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.19. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

