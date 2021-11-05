Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

