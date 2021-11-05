BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

