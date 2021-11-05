BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.
NYSE BWA opened at $46.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.