BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.65-$3.95 EPS.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 35,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

