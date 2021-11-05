BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. BorgWarner updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.650-$3.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.65-$3.95 EPS.
NYSE BWA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 35,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,898. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.