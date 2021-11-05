BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BorgWarner stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of BorgWarner worth $58,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

