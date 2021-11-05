Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

