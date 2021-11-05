BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3276 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

BP has decreased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BP has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BP to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

NYSE:BP opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $30.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC set a $23.76 target price on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

