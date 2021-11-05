Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after acquiring an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after acquiring an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.19. 226,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $282.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $175.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

