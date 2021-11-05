Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

