Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 6,214 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,263. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

