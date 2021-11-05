Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III makes up about 2.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 3.67% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $37,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,129. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

